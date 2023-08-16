Feu d’Artifice Promenade François Mulet La Ciotat, 16 août 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Un magnifique feu d’artifice embrasera le ciel de La Ciotat..

2023-08-16 22:00:00 fin : 2023-08-16 . .

Promenade François Mulet

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A magnificent fireworks display will set the skies of La Ciotat ablaze.

Un magnífico espectáculo de fuegos artificiales incendiará el cielo de La Ciotat.

Ein prächtiges Feuerwerk wird den Himmel über La Ciotat in Flammen setzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat