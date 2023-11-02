Les vacances sportives : Accrobranche à la Station Sports Nature Promenade du Lac Marcillac-la-Croisille, 2 novembre 2023, Marcillac-la-Croisille.

Marcillac-la-Croisille,Corrèze

Accrobranche grand et petit parcours, pour les plus de 1m40 et les moins de 1m40.

Environ 1h30 d’activité.

À 14h à la Station Sports Nature.

8€/personne.

Renseignements et inscriptions : 05 55 27 84 27.

2023-11-02

Promenade du Lac

Marcillac-la-Croisille 19320 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Accrobranche large and small courses, for children over 1m40 and under 1m40.

Approx. 1h30 of activity.

At 2pm at Station Sports Nature.

8/person.

Information and registration: 05 55 27 84 27

Accrobranche grande y pequeño curso, para más de 1m40 y menos de 1m40.

Aproximadamente 1h30 de actividad.

A las 14h en la Estación de Deportes Nature.

8/persona.

Información y reservas: 05 55 27 84 27

Baumklettern großer und kleiner Parcours, für Menschen über 1,40 m und unter 1,40 m.

Etwa 1,5 Stunden Aktivität.

Um 14 Uhr in der Station Sports Nature.

8?/Person.

Informationen und Anmeldungen: 05 55 27 84 27

