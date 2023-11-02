Les vacances sportives : Accrobranche à la Station Sports Nature Promenade du Lac Marcillac-la-Croisille
Les vacances sportives : Accrobranche à la Station Sports Nature Promenade du Lac Marcillac-la-Croisille, 2 novembre 2023, Marcillac-la-Croisille.
Marcillac-la-Croisille,Corrèze
Accrobranche grand et petit parcours, pour les plus de 1m40 et les moins de 1m40.
Environ 1h30 d’activité.
À 14h à la Station Sports Nature.
8€/personne.
Renseignements et inscriptions : 05 55 27 84 27.
2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 . EUR.
Promenade du Lac
Marcillac-la-Croisille 19320 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Accrobranche large and small courses, for children over 1m40 and under 1m40.
Approx. 1h30 of activity.
At 2pm at Station Sports Nature.
8/person.
Information and registration: 05 55 27 84 27
Accrobranche grande y pequeño curso, para más de 1m40 y menos de 1m40.
Aproximadamente 1h30 de actividad.
A las 14h en la Estación de Deportes Nature.
8/persona.
Información y reservas: 05 55 27 84 27
Baumklettern großer und kleiner Parcours, für Menschen über 1,40 m und unter 1,40 m.
Etwa 1,5 Stunden Aktivität.
Um 14 Uhr in der Station Sports Nature.
8?/Person.
Informationen und Anmeldungen: 05 55 27 84 27
Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par Office de tourisme Ventadour Egletons Monédières