Feu d’artifice au Havre Promenade André Duroméa Le Havre, 14 juillet 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Le traditionnel feu d’artifice du 14 juillet revient cette année. Il sera tiré de la plage du Havre, dès 23h.

En ce qui concerne le dispositif de sécurité et de circulation, il y aura cette année quelques évolutions.

– Les stationnement sur le parking de la plage et du CNH sera interdit le 14/07 à partir de 01h00 du matin,

– Le Skate Park sera interdit au public le 14/07 à partir de 10h30,

– L’aire de jeu de la plage (côté CNH) sera interdite au public le 14/07 à partir de 17h00,

– Les mesures de restriction de circulation seront mises en place progressivement à partir de 17h30.

En ce qui concerne les transports urbains :

– La circulation du tramway sera interrompue (entre la gare et la plage)le 14/07 vers 20h45 – cela reste une estimation l’horaire pourra être avancé en fonction des flux de public..

2023-07-14 23:00:00

Promenade André Duroméa

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The traditional July 14th fireworks display is back again this year. It will be fired from Le Havre beach, starting at 11pm.

In terms of security and traffic, there will be a few changes this year.

– Parking at the beach and CNH parking lots will be prohibited from 01:00 am on July 14,

– The Skate Park will be closed to the public from 10.30 a.m. on 14/07,

– The beach play area (CNH side) will be closed to the public on 14/07 from 17:00,

– Traffic restrictions will be phased in from 5.30pm onwards.

Urban transport :

– Tramway traffic will be interrupted (between the train station and the beach) on 14/07 at around 8:45pm – More information may be brought forward depending on public flows.

Este año vuelve el tradicional espectáculo pirotécnico del 14 de julio. Se disparará desde la playa de Le Havre a las 23:00 horas.

Este año habrá algunos cambios en las disposiciones de seguridad y tráfico.

– El estacionamiento en el aparcamiento de la playa y en el CNH estará prohibido el 14/07 a partir de la 01:00 de la madrugada,

– El Skate Park estará cerrado al público a partir de las 10.30 horas del 14/07,

– La zona de juegos de la playa (en el lado del CNH) se cerrará al público a partir de las 17.00 horas del 14/07,

– Las restricciones de tráfico se introducirán progresivamente a partir de las 17.30 horas.

Transporte urbano:

– La circulación del tranvía (entre la estación y la playa) se interrumpirá el 14/07 hacia las 20h45… se trata aún de una estimación, pero la hora podrá adelantarse en función de la afluencia de público.

Das traditionelle Feuerwerk am 14. Juli findet auch in diesem Jahr wieder statt. Es wird ab 23 Uhr am Strand von Le Havre abgefeuert.

Was die Sicherheitsvorkehrungen und den Verkehr betrifft, wird es in diesem Jahr einige Änderungen geben.

– Das Parken auf dem Parkplatz des Strandes und des CNH ist am 14. Juli ab 01:00 Uhr morgens verboten,

– Der Skatepark ist am 14.07. ab 10:30 Uhr für die Öffentlichkeit gesperrt,

– Der Spielplatz am Strand (auf der Seite des CNH) ist am 14.7. ab 17 Uhr für die Öffentlichkeit gesperrt,

– Die verkehrsbeschränkenden Maßnahmen werden ab 17:30 Uhr schrittweise eingeführt.

In Bezug auf den städtischen Nahverkehr :

– Der Straßenbahnverkehr wird am 14.7. gegen 20:45 Uhr unterbrochen (zwischen Bahnhof und Strand).

