Parade : Disney Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 27 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Ne manquez pas la parade Disney avec Stitch, Woody, Buzz et Winnie l’ourson ! Un monde de rêves et d’aventures vous attend !.

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Don’t miss the Disney parade with Stitch, Woody, Buzz and Winnie the Pooh! A world of dreams and adventures awaits you!



Enter the magical world of Disney with our enchanted parade! You’re invited to join Stitch, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Winnie the Pooh on an extraordinary journey.



They’ll take you to a world of dreams and adventures, where magic comes to life around every corner. These iconic characters will help you relive the most cherished moments of your childhood, while creating new and unforgettable memories with your children.



Join us for this unique experience, where joy and wonder mingle with Disney magic. It’s a parade you won’t want to miss, a moment of pure enchantment for the whole family!

No te pierdas el desfile de Disney con Stitch, Woody, Buzz y Winnie the Pooh ¡Te espera un mundo de sueños y aventuras!

Verpasse nicht die Disney-Parade mit Stitch, Woody, Buzz und Winnie the Pooh! Eine Welt voller Träume und Abenteuer wartet auf Sie!

