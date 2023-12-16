Coin des Gourmands Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 16 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Dégustez la magie de Noël dans chaque bouchée avec nos mets d’exception : champagne, huîtres, crêpes, glaces, marrons, gaufres….

2023-12-16 11:00:00 fin : 2023-01-07 19:00:00. .

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Savour the magic of Christmas in every bite with our exceptional dishes: champagne, oysters, crêpes, ice creams, chestnuts, waffles…



When gourmet delights come to Sainte-Maxime for the festive season! Our sparkling champagne bar, fresh oyster stand, fluffy crêpes, delicious ice creams and hot chestnuts will delight you. Savour our Saracen cakes, crispy waffles, mouth-watering doughnuts, golden churros, Dutch crisps, sweet love apples and delicious lollies.



A real feast for your taste buds in a warm, festive atmosphere. Come and experience a gourmet Christmas at Le Coin des Gourmands!

Saboree la magia de la Navidad en cada bocado con nuestros platos excepcionales: champán, ostras, crepes, helados, castañas, gofres…

Genießen Sie den Zauber von Weihnachten in jedem Bissen mit unseren außergewöhnlichen Speisen: Champagner, Austern, Crêpes, Eis, Maronen, Waffeln…

