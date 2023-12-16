Grande fête foraine de Sainte-Maxime Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 16 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Découvrez l’excitation à l’état pur avec nos manèges et jeux sensationnels : auto-tamponneuse, bateau pirate, tir à l’arbalète, pêche aux canards et bien plus !.

2023-12-16 11:00:00 fin : 2023-01-07 19:00:00. .

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Discover pure excitement with our sensational rides and games: bumper cars, pirate ships, crossbow shooting, duck fishing and much more!



Welcome to the Fête foraine de Sainte-Maxime, located on the Promenade Simon-Lorière, the ideal place for a day of pure family fun.



Discover a myriad of captivating attractions, from bumper cars to pirate ships, little flying chairs, a car circuit for younger children, and of course, traditional duck fishing. Fans of games of skill will be delighted by the basketball stand, the obstacle course, and the can and crossbow shooting stands.



For a dose of adrenalin, try the XXL slide, while the trampolines guarantee bouncing and laughter. An unforgettable experience awaits young and old alike, so have fun and come along to the Sainte-Maxime funfair!

Descubre la emoción en estado puro con nuestras sensacionales atracciones y juegos: coches de choque, barcos piratas, tiro con ballesta, pesca de patos y mucho más

Erlebe die pure Aufregung mit unseren sensationellen Fahrgeschäften und Spielen: Autoscooter, Piratenschiff, Armbrustschießen, Entenangeln und vieles mehr!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime