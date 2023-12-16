Lancements des festivités de fin d’année Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 16 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Les festivités commencent en beauté avec l’ouverture des animations de Noël et de la fête foraine avec la parade « Christmas Band – Casse-Noisette ». Plongez dans la magie de Noël ! #NoëlMagique.

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



The festivities get off to a great start with the opening of the Christmas entertainment and funfair with the « Christmas Band – Nutcracker » parade. Immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas! #MagicalChristmas



Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Christmas! Let the festive music and sparkling decorations sweep you away in a whirlwind of magic that will delight your senses. The talented members of the « Christmas Band » will take you on a memorable journey, bringing the spirit of Christmas to life before your amazed eyes.



Join us for a unique experience with family and friends, a celebration of the festive season like no other. Come and create precious memories and share the joy of Christmas during the Christmas Band Parade. #MagicalChristmas



4pm – at the entrance to the Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer: Inauguration with hot chocolate and mulled wine courtesy of the Town of Sainte-Maxime, to kick off the festivities.

Las fiestas comienzan con la inauguración del parque de atracciones navideño con la « Banda de Navidad ? Cascanueces ». ¡Sumérgete en la magia de la Navidad! #NavidadMágica

Die Feierlichkeiten beginnen mit der Eröffnung der Weihnachtsanimationen und des Jahrmarkts mit der Parade « Christmas Band? Nussknacker ». Tauchen Sie ein in die Magie von Weihnachten! #Weihnachtszauber

