Parade : Un Monde s’illumine Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 9 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Découvrez une parade musicale et déambulatoire où la magie de Noël s’exprime en compagnie de Mickey et ses amis #NoëlMagique.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Discover a musical parade where the magic of Christmas is expressed in the company of Mickey and his friends #MagicalChristmas



Enjoy an extraordinary experience with the « A World of Lights » parade. Let yourself be carried away by the enchanting magic of Christmas. This must-see event of the season, where the magic of Christmas is revealed in all its splendour.



Join us for this unique experience with family and friends. Create unforgettable memories and share the joy of Christmas during the « A World of Lights » parade. #MagicalChristmas

Descubre un desfile musical donde la magia de la Navidad se expresa en compañía de Mickey y sus amigos #MagicalChristmas

Erleben Sie eine Musik- und Laufparade, in der der Zauber von Weihnachten mit Micky und seinen Freunden zum Ausdruck kommt #NoëlMagique

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime