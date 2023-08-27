Exposition-vente : Dimanche des Arts Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 27 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Exposition vente de peintures originales..

2023-08-27 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-27 18:00:00. .

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



On the Promenade Simon Lorière, the town of Sainte-Maxime welcomes amateur and professional visual artists who exhibit original works.



This year, the winner of the First Prize will be able to exhibit his works at the Espace Maxime Moreau for 3 weeks.



Exhibitors : Rates and conditions of participation from the Cultural Activities Department. Registration from 02/05/2023.

Exposición y venta de cuadros originales.

Ausstellung Verkauf von Originalgemälden.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime