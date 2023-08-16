Soirée Estivale : Even Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 16 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

EVEN, jeune auteur compositeur interprète et multi-instrumentiste local, se produit sur scène avec son groupe d’amis et musiciens talentueux..

2023-08-16 21:30:00 fin : 2023-08-16 . .

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Théâtre de la Mer

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



EVEN, a young local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, performs on stage with his group of talented friends and musicians.



Through funk, pop and rock influences, he shares the stage with prodigious instrumentalists to offer you a unique concert.



A generous and colourful concert offered by these passionate musicians!

EVEN, un joven cantautor y multiinstrumentista local, sube al escenario con su grupo de amigos y músicos de gran talento.

EVEN, ein junger einheimischer Singer-Songwriter und Multiinstrumentalist, steht mit seiner Gruppe von Freunden und talentierten Musikern auf der Bühne.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime