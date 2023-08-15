Cérémonies patriotiques et commémoratives du 15 août Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime
Cérémonies patriotiques et commémoratives du 15 août Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 15 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.
Sainte-Maxime,Var
Pour le 79e anniversaire du Débarquement des Troupes Alliées sur les Côtes de Provence & Fête de l’Assomption..
2023-08-15 11:00:00 fin : 2023-08-15 . .
Promenade A. Simon-Lorière
Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
For the 79th anniversary of the Invasion of the Allied Troops on the Côtes de Provence & Feast of the Assumption.
11am – Ceremony of homage to the liberators, Bollard N°1, Promenade Simon-Lorière
10:30 pm – Fireworks from the sea, Luc Provensal Beach.
22:45 – Concert at the Théâtre de la Mer with the « Blue Cocktail » orchestra and on the Place du Marché with the « Patricia Magne » orchestra.
PRACTICAL INFO: a security perimeter will be set up from 9am to midnight on the Promenade Simon-Lorière.
Con motivo del 79º aniversario del desembarco aliado en Côtes de Provence & Fête de l’Assomption.
Zum 79. Jahrestag der Landung der alliierten Truppen an den Küsten der Provence & Fest Mariä Himmelfahrt.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime