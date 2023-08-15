Cérémonies patriotiques et commémoratives du 15 août Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 15 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Pour le 79e anniversaire du Débarquement des Troupes Alliées sur les Côtes de Provence & Fête de l’Assomption..

2023-08-15 11:00:00 fin : 2023-08-15 . .

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



For the 79th anniversary of the Invasion of the Allied Troops on the Côtes de Provence & Feast of the Assumption.



11am – Ceremony of homage to the liberators, Bollard N°1, Promenade Simon-Lorière

10:30 pm – Fireworks from the sea, Luc Provensal Beach.

22:45 – Concert at the Théâtre de la Mer with the « Blue Cocktail » orchestra and on the Place du Marché with the « Patricia Magne » orchestra.



PRACTICAL INFO: a security perimeter will be set up from 9am to midnight on the Promenade Simon-Lorière.

Con motivo del 79º aniversario del desembarco aliado en Côtes de Provence & Fête de l’Assomption.

Zum 79. Jahrestag der Landung der alliierten Truppen an den Küsten der Provence & Fest Mariä Himmelfahrt.

