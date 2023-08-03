Scènes d’été : Synapson + Klingande Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 3 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Les scènes d’été à Sainte-Maxime c’est une programmation de concerts et de spectacles musicaux dans un lieu à ciel ouvert et où les spectateurs sont proches de la scène. Une totale harmonie s’empare des scènes d’été dans une ambiance de festival !.

2023-08-03 21:30:00 fin : 2023-08-03 . .

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Théâtre de la Mer

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Experience the meeting of an explosive duo on stage and an electro music virtuoso!



SYNAPSON

The duo Synapson became known in 2010 with their first EP entitled « Haute Couture ». In 2015, they released their first album called « Convergence », like the union of their two universes in a limpid electronic music as if they had never been one. With this project they affirm the importance of the voice in their productions. Because they are lovers of this soul music, where words give flesh to the lines of notes, the Synapson invite many artists, including the delicate Anna Kova, on All in You, emblem of this album which will be consecrated gold and then platinum disc. In 2018, the duo released the « Super 8 » project. Like an old camera that records happy memories, the eponymous record is a notebook of thirteen tracks that unfold the infusions that have nourished the two producers’ sap.



In 2020, for the band’s 10th anniversary, and eager to rediscover what made their music so exciting, Alex and Paul embark on a new project including collaborations from all over the world: « Global Musique ». The adventure continues in 2022 with the sequel « Global Musique Vol. 2 », whose tracks take us to India, Morocco, Canada or set a scene with Afro-Caribbean inspiration.



Their monthly podcast, Global Boom Clap, is also a great success. Available on all platforms, it brings together thousands of listeners each month around the group’s musical inspirations and accumulates tens of thousands of listens. We find their passion for travelling music and electronic sounds.



Synapson is above all a love of the stage with a desire to share through live performances. The duo, as true self-taught musicians, surround themselves with singers and other musicians to complete them on stage. In 10 years of touring, including a large part of the concerts played live, Synapson has played many festivals such as Printemps de Bourges, Vieilles Charrues, Solidays, Delta Festival, Francofolies de La Rochelle, but also Garorock Festival or Sonar Festival, and even mythical places such as the Zenith in Paris, the Olympia, and in 2021, a complete Trianon. They are now on stage at the Théâtre de la Mer, in Sainte-Maxime!



KLINGANDE

A champion of the melodic house genre, Cedric Steinmyller – better known as Klingande – has breathed new life into the world of electronic music with his impeccable productions and driving sounds, cementing his reputation as one of the most refreshing and original producers in modern dance music.



Moving away from the big room house sound that has dominated the scene in recent years, Klingande’s sublime melodic presence has made him one of the leading figures in his field. He has released outstanding tracks alongside Kygo, Bakermat, Sam Feldt and Robin Schulz, founders of tropical house. His refreshing and innovative sound has influenced the likes of Lost Frequencies, Kungs, Ofenbach and many others, making him a pioneer of the melodic house genre.



Hailing from Croix in northern France, Cedric began studying music theory as a child before immersing himself in electronic music as a teenager, learning to mix and then working on his own original productions. Determined to pursue his calling, Cedric moved to London to study at Point Blank Music College, learning all facets of music production and experimenting with many genres, which is testament to his drive and determination to reach the top of his game.



Back in his hometown, Klingande locked himself away in the studio, honing his now signature musical style to unveil his delightful debut single « Punga », followed by « Jubel » which propelled the young producer into the spotlight. Since then, the album has amassed over 200 million views on YouTube, 22 million plays on SoundCloud and 230 million plays on Spotify. At number one in 30 countries, it has become the most shazamed track in Europe.



Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for this rising star to attract the attention of talent scouts and tastemakers around the world. His guest mixes have been applauded by Billboard and Dancing Astronaut and he has been asked to remix everyone from the late Avicii and Wyclef Jean to Parov Stelar.



Meanwhile, he hosts his own radio show on Sirius FM’s ‘House of Chill’ series. Broadcast monthly, the show attracts millions of listeners from all over the world every month.



A musician in the truest sense of the word, Klingande stands out for his willingness to produce unusual and enchanting soundscapes. To be consumed without moderation!

Les scènes d’été en Sainte-Maxime es un programa de conciertos y espectáculos musicales en un recinto al aire libre donde los espectadores están cerca del escenario. Armonía total y ambiente festivo

Les scènes d’été in Sainte-Maxime ist ein Programm von Konzerten und musikalischen Darbietungen an einem Ort unter freiem Himmel, an dem die Zuschauer der Bühne ganz nah sind. Eine totale Harmonie bemächtigt sich der Sommerbühnen in einer Festivalatmosphäre!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime