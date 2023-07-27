Soirée Estivale : Tribute Sanson Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 27 juillet 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Spectacle en hommage à la carrière de Véronique Sanson, 100% live. Tous les plus grands titres de l’artiste, réinterprétés avec passion pour un concert mémorable en émotions..

2023-07-27 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-27 . .

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Théâtre de la Mer

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A tribute to the career of Véronique Sanson, 100% live. All of the artist’s greatest songs, reinterpreted with passion for a memorable and emotional concert.



Six musicians and singers on stage, putting their energy and talent at the service of this 1h30 show. You will discover through several anecdotes how Véronique Sanson’s hectic life has strongly influenced her lyrics and music.

Un homenaje 100% en directo a la carrera de Véronique Sanson. Todos los grandes éxitos de la artista, reinterpretados con pasión para un concierto memorable lleno de emoción.

Show als Hommage an die Karriere von Véronique Sanson, 100% live. Alle großen Titel der Künstlerin, neu interpretiert mit Leidenschaft für ein unvergessliches Konzert voller Emotionen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime