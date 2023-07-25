Scènes d’été : Jenifer Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 25 juillet 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Les scènes d’été à Sainte-Maxime c’est une programmation de concerts et de spectacles musicaux dans un lieu à ciel ouvert et où les spectateurs sont proches de la scène. Une totale harmonie s’empare des scènes d’été dans une ambiance de festival !.

2023-07-25 21:30:00

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Théâtre de la Mer

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Jenifer’s 9th album, 20 years in the business and 5 million albums sold, is back with a new opus soberly entitled « n°9 ».



Recorded between London and Paris, in the legendary Eastcote studio where the Sex Pistols, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Depeche Mode have played. Surrounded by live musicians mixing brass, strings, drums and bass in the tradition of the great albums of the 60’s/70’s.



We find the vintage sounds that gave Jenifer a taste for music and the stage. Timeless, luminous, authentic, this album does not lack audacity. The raw and sincere ballads take on an emotional dimension, so pure is Jenifer’s voice and so bewitching is the orchestration. This album is also anchored in our time thanks to the modern co-production of Kiris Houston, Julio Masidi and Jordan Houyez.



This album is resolutely designed for the stage. Jenifer wants to share these intense, timeless moments with the public. For each of the tracks, she imagined the staging and artistic direction as soon as she entered the studio.

These sounds are accompanied by a strong, elegant and assumed image that brings a retro and iconic touch.



« This is the album I dreamed of making… And soon it will no longer belong to me. May it travel as far as possible with you, with me » Jenifer



Accompanied by numerous musicians, a breathtaking scenography and a supercharged atmosphere, Jenifer will take you to party on her n°9 Tour.

Les scènes d’été en Sainte-Maxime es un programa de conciertos y espectáculos musicales en un recinto al aire libre donde los espectadores están cerca del escenario. Armonía total y ambiente festivo

Les scènes d’été in Sainte-Maxime ist ein Programm von Konzerten und musikalischen Darbietungen an einem Ort unter freiem Himmel, an dem die Zuschauer der Bühne ganz nah sind. Eine totale Harmonie bemächtigt sich der Sommerbühnen in einer Festivalatmosphäre!

