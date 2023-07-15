Scènes d’été : Christophe Maé Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 15 juillet 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Les scènes d’été à Sainte-Maxime c’est une programmation de concerts et de spectacles musicaux dans un lieu à ciel ouvert et où les spectateurs sont proches de la scène. Une totale harmonie s’empare des scènes d’été dans une ambiance de festival !.

2023-07-15 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . .

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Théâtre de la Mer

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Christophe Maé will be back on stage in 2023 after the huge success of his last Zenith tour and his anniversary tour (120 dates – 500,000 spectators).



« It’s the passage of time and the urgency to enjoy it » – Christophe Maé



Maé’s sixth album, « C’est drôle la vie », takes us back a few years in time, with a photograph of himself as a child with long hair. « Happy, proud and impatient to present you my new album. This album is about the passing of time and the urgency to enjoy it, » wrote the former star of the musical « Le roi soleil » on Instagram. For this project, he fell in love with Cape Verde music after listening to a playlist dedicated to Cesaria Evora and other local artists, somewhat by chance.



It was there that he decided to set down his suitcases to get inspired and create. From this journey comes a new album scheduled for next spring with the single « Pays des merveilles ».

Les scènes d’été en Sainte-Maxime es un programa de conciertos y espectáculos musicales en un recinto al aire libre donde los espectadores están cerca del escenario. Armonía total y ambiente festivo

Les scènes d’été in Sainte-Maxime ist ein Programm von Konzerten und musikalischen Darbietungen an einem Ort unter freiem Himmel, an dem die Zuschauer der Bühne ganz nah sind. Eine totale Harmonie bemächtigt sich der Sommerbühnen in einer Festivalatmosphäre!

