Fête nationale du 14 juillet Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime
Fête nationale du 14 juillet Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 14 juillet 2023, Sainte-Maxime.
Sainte-Maxime,Var
Sainte-Maxime célèbre la Fête Nationale..
2023-07-14 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 . .
Promenade A. Simon-Lorière
Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Sainte-Maxime celebrates its bank holidays.
On the programme:
7pm: Patriotic ceremony at the Stèle du Débarquement (D-Day Landing Stele) Borne n°1 – Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière. The Marseillaise will be sung by singer Stéphanie Varnerin and the Municipal Children’s Council.
10.30pm – Fireworks from the sea, Plage Luc Provensal
10.45pm – Ball at the Théâtre de la mer with the Christian Gils orchestra and Ball at the Place du Marché with the Renaissance orchestra
Sainte-Maxime celebra sus días festivos.
Sainte-Maxime feiert den Nationalfeiertag.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime