Fête nationale du 14 juillet Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 14 juillet 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Sainte-Maxime célèbre la Fête Nationale..

2023-07-14 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Sainte-Maxime celebrates its bank holidays.



On the programme:



7pm: Patriotic ceremony at the Stèle du Débarquement (D-Day Landing Stele) Borne n°1 – Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière. The Marseillaise will be sung by singer Stéphanie Varnerin and the Municipal Children’s Council.

10.30pm – Fireworks from the sea, Plage Luc Provensal

10.45pm – Ball at the Théâtre de la mer with the Christian Gils orchestra and Ball at the Place du Marché with the Renaissance orchestra

Sainte-Maxime celebra sus días festivos.

Sainte-Maxime feiert den Nationalfeiertag.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime