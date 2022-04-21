Projection : Le Silence des mots de Michael Sztanke et Gaël Faye Mémorial de la Shoah Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Projection : Le Silence des mots de Michael Sztanke et Gaël Faye Mémorial de la Shoah, 21 avril 2022, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le jeudi 21 avril 2022

de 19h00 à 23h00

28e commémoration du génocide des Tutsi au Rwanda – France, Rwanda, documentaire, 60 min, Arte G.E.I.E, Babel Doc, Iyugi, 2022. En présence du réalisateur, de Véronique Nahoum‐Grappe, anthropologue IIAC-EHESS, et Rémi Korman, historien, chercheur associé au Cespra-EHESS. Animée par Violaine Baraduc, réalisatrice et anthropologue, Imaf-EHESS. Mémorial de la Shoah 17 rue Geoffroy l’Asnier Paris 75004 Contact : 0142774472 contact@memorialdelashoah.org https://billetterie.memorialdelashoah.org/fr/evenement/le-silence-des-mots-de-michael-sztanke-et-gael-faye https://www.facebook.com/MemorialShoah/?ref=ts https://twitter.com/Shoah_Memorial Cinéma;Conférence;Histoire

