Projection : Le Silence des mots de Michael Sztanke et Gaël Faye Mémorial de la Shoah Paris
Date et horaire exacts : Le jeudi 21 avril 2022
de 19h00 à 23h00
28e commémoration du génocide des Tutsi au Rwanda – France, Rwanda, documentaire, 60 min, Arte G.E.I.E, Babel Doc, Iyugi, 2022.
En présence du réalisateur, de Véronique Nahoum‐Grappe, anthropologue IIAC-EHESS, et Rémi Korman, historien, chercheur associé au Cespra-EHESS.
Animée par Violaine Baraduc, réalisatrice et anthropologue, Imaf-EHESS.
Mémorial de la Shoah 17 rue Geoffroy l’Asnier Paris 75004
