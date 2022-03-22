Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre Tonnerre
Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre, 22 mars 2022, Tonnerre.
Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre
2022-03-22 – 2022-03-22
Tonnerre Yonne Tonnerre
EUR 7.2 Tonnerre Culture présente “Inglorious Basterds” au Cinéma-théâtre le Mardi 22 Mars. Séance ouverte à tous, à 20h.
tonnerre.culture@gmail.com
Tonnerre Culture présente “Inglorious Basterds” au Cinéma-théâtre le Mardi 22 Mars. Séance ouverte à tous, à 20h.
Tonnerre
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-18 par