Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre Tonnerre Catégories d’évènement: Tonnerre

Yonne

Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre, 22 mars 2022, Tonnerre. Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre

2022-03-22 – 2022-03-22

Tonnerre Yonne Tonnerre EUR 7.2 Tonnerre Culture présente “Inglorious Basterds” au Cinéma-théâtre le Mardi 22 Mars. Séance ouverte à tous, à 20h. tonnerre.culture@gmail.com Tonnerre Culture présente “Inglorious Basterds” au Cinéma-théâtre le Mardi 22 Mars. Séance ouverte à tous, à 20h. Tonnerre

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-18 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Tonnerre, Yonne Autres Lieu Tonnerre Adresse Ville Tonnerre lieuville Tonnerre Departement Yonne

Tonnerre Tonnerre Yonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tonnerre/

Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre 2022-03-22 was last modified: by Projection “Inglorious Basterds” – Tonnerre Tonnerre Tonnerre 22 mars 2022 Tonnerre Yonne

Tonnerre Yonne