Projection : film Quatzenheim Quatzenheim
Projection : film Quatzenheim, 3 novembre 2021, Quatzenheim.
Projection : film 2021-11-03 – 2021-11-03
Quatzenheim Bas-Rhin Quatzenheim
La bibliothèque se transforme en salle de cinéma ! Viens découvrir un film en famille !
Public familial, sur inscription à partir du 15 octobre.
Pour plus d’informations, contactez la bibliothèque de Quatzenheim via kolibris@kochersberg.fr ou au 03.88.25.12.54 aux horaires d’ouverture.
La bibliothèque se transforme en salle de cinéma ! Viens découvrir un film en famille !
Public familial, sur inscription à partir du 15 octobre.
Pour plus d’informations, contactez la bibliothèque de Quatzenheim via kolibris@kochersberg.fr ou au 03.88.25.12.54 aux horaires d’ouverture.
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-30 par