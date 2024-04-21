Projection en breton du film « Plogoff, 1980 » Cinéma Les Korrigans Guingamp
Projection en breton du film « Plogoff, 1980 » Cinéma Les Korrigans Guingamp, dimanche 21 avril 2024.
Projection en breton du film « Plogoff, 1980 » Cinéma Les Korrigans Guingamp Côtes-d’Armor
Projection en breton du film « Plogoff, 1980 », sous-titrage en français. En présence de Nicolas Guillou, réalisateur, et d’Eric Simoni, acteur. .
Début : 2024-04-21 18:00:00
fin : 2024-04-21 20:00:00
Cinéma Les Korrigans 6 Rue Saint-Nicolas
Guingamp 22200 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne degemer@tiarvro-gwengamp.bzh
