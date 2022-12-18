Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » Benfeld Benfeld Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin

Benfeld

Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » Benfeld, 18 décembre 2022, Benfeld. Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 »

6 rue Clémenceau Benfeld Bas-Rhin

2022-12-18 – 2022-12-18 Benfeld

Bas-Rhin Benfeld EUR Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » à 14h30 au cinéma Rex Présence du Père-Noël dès 14h Séance photo, chocolat chaud et mannele offerts par La Toile du Ried Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » à 14h30 au cinéma Rex

Présence du Père-Noël dès 14h

Séance photo, chocolat chaud et mannele offerts par La Toile du Ried +33 3 88 74 57 22 Benfeld

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin, Benfeld Autres Lieu Benfeld Adresse 6 rue Clémenceau Benfeld Bas-Rhin Ville Benfeld lieuville Benfeld Departement Bas-Rhin

Benfeld Benfeld Bas-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/benfeld/

Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » Benfeld 2022-12-18 was last modified: by Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » Benfeld Benfeld 18 décembre 2022 6 rue Clémenceau Benfeld Bas-Rhin Bas-Rhin Benfeld

Benfeld Bas-Rhin