Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » Benfeld Benfeld
Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » Benfeld, 18 décembre 2022, Benfeld.
Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 »
6 rue Clémenceau Benfeld Bas-Rhin
2022-12-18 – 2022-12-18
Benfeld
Bas-Rhin
Benfeld
EUR Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » à 14h30 au cinéma Rex
Présence du Père-Noël dès 14h
Séance photo, chocolat chaud et mannele offerts par La Toile du Ried
Projection du film « Le Chat Potté 2 » à 14h30 au cinéma Rex
Présence du Père-Noël dès 14h
Séance photo, chocolat chaud et mannele offerts par La Toile du Ried
+33 3 88 74 57 22
Benfeld
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-23 par