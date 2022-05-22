Prix de la municipalité de Chamoy Chamoy Chamoy
Prix de la municipalité de Chamoy Chamoy, 22 mai 2022, Chamoy.
Prix de la municipalité de Chamoy Chamoy
2022-05-22 13:00:00 – 2022-05-22
Chamoy Aube Chamoy
Dimanche 22 mai : CHAMOY – Prix de la municipalité de Chamoy de 13h à 19h. 3 courses cyclistes : départ à 13h, 14h30 et 16h. Organisé par UC Chamoy. Contact : ucchamoy@gmail.com – +33 (0)6 59 69 98 39
ucchamoy@gmail.com +33 6 59 69 98 39
Dimanche 22 mai : CHAMOY – Prix de la municipalité de Chamoy de 13h à 19h. 3 courses cyclistes : départ à 13h, 14h30 et 16h. Organisé par UC Chamoy. Contact : ucchamoy@gmail.com – +33 (0)6 59 69 98 39
Chamoy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-09 par