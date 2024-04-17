Prix Bibliot’régor réunion d’information Place Sainte Anne Trégastel
Catégories d’Évènement:
Prix Bibliot’régor réunion d’information Place Sainte Anne Trégastel, mercredi 17 avril 2024.
Prix Bibliot’régor réunion d’information Place Sainte Anne Trégastel Côtes-d’Armor
Prix Bibliot’régor réunion d’information et de présentation des romans de la sélection du Prix Biblioth’régor.
Public adultes .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-17 17:30:00
fin : 2024-04-17 18:30:00
Place Sainte Anne Bibliothèque municipale
Trégastel 22730 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne bibliotheque@tregastel.fr
L’événement Prix Bibliot’régor réunion d’information Trégastel a été mis à jour le 2024-03-11 par Office de tourisme Bretagne Côte de Granit Rose