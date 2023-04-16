PRINTEMPS DES POETES La Maison Hirondelle Montréal Catégories d’Évènement: Montreal

Yonne

PRINTEMPS DES POETES La Maison Hirondelle, 10 mars 2023, Montréal
11 Place du Prieuré
2023-03-10 – 2023-04-16

2023-03-10 – 2023-04-16

La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré

Montréal

Yonne Du 10 mars au 16 avril (mardi au dimanche de 14h à 18h)

Exposition de 3 artistes :

• Mathieu Debray, sculpteur

• Jeanne Laurent, plasticienne

• Florence Rigneau, peintre Animations :

o Samedi 11 mars :

17h30 : vernissage

18h30 : lecture poétique

19h30 : Repas partagé

o Samedi 25 mars – 16h : discussion citoyenne « Du moi au soi, l’art du silence comme parcours écosophique » animée par jeanne Laurent

o Vendredi 31 mars – 18h30 : Conférence – débat « Eloge des frontières », animé par Denis COLLIN

o 12 avril (18h-20h) : Atelier Frontières entre linguistique et sciences dures par Sébastien Haton

o 16 avril – 17h : Lecture L’homme qui marche par Emile Salvador contact@la-maison-hirondelle.com +33 9 51 33 63 19 http://la-maison-hirondelle.com/ La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal

