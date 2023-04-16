PRINTEMPS DES POETES La Maison Hirondelle Montréal
PRINTEMPS DES POETES La Maison Hirondelle, 10 mars 2023, Montréal .
PRINTEMPS DES POETES
11 Place du Prieuré La Maison Hirondelle Montréal Yonne La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré
2023-03-10 – 2023-04-16
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré
Montréal
Yonne
Du 10 mars au 16 avril (mardi au dimanche de 14h à 18h)
Exposition de 3 artistes :
• Mathieu Debray, sculpteur
• Jeanne Laurent, plasticienne
• Florence Rigneau, peintre
Animations :
o Samedi 11 mars :
17h30 : vernissage
18h30 : lecture poétique
19h30 : Repas partagé
o Samedi 25 mars – 16h : discussion citoyenne « Du moi au soi, l’art du silence comme parcours écosophique » animée par jeanne Laurent
o Vendredi 31 mars – 18h30 : Conférence – débat « Eloge des frontières », animé par Denis COLLIN
o 12 avril (18h-20h) : Atelier Frontières entre linguistique et sciences dures par Sébastien Haton
o 16 avril – 17h : Lecture L’homme qui marche par Emile Salvador
contact@la-maison-hirondelle.com +33 9 51 33 63 19 http://la-maison-hirondelle.com/
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-02 par