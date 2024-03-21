PRINTEMPS DES POETES LA GRÂCE DU PAPILLON Lodève, jeudi 21 mars 2024.

PRINTEMPS DES POETES LA GRÂCE DU PAPILLON Lodève
La grâce du papillon avec la compagnie Les 3 Voix (Participation libre)
Du 09 au 24 mars 2024, une vingtaine d’acteurs culturels du Lodévois et Larzac proposent spectacles, lectures, chants, danses, sur tout le territoire, pour mettre à l’honneur les poètes du monde entier, au titre de La Grâce.
Découvrez le programme https://lodeve.fr/printemps-des-poetes-2024/ .
Début : 2024-03-21 19:00:00
fin : 2024-03-21 20:00:00
Place Capitaine Francis Morand
Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie cieles3voix@orange.fr
