PRINTEMPS DES POETES CHANTONS LA GRÂCE ET LE PRINTEMPS Lauroux, samedi 9 mars 2024.
Du 09 au 24 mars 2024, une vingtaine d’acteurs culturels du Lodévois et Larzac proposent spectacles, lectures, chants, danses, sur tout le territoire, pour mettre à l’honneur les poètes du monde entier, au titre de La Grâce.
Découvrez le programme https://lodeve.fr/printemps-des-poetes-2024/ 10 10 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-09 18:00:00
fin : 2024-03-09 19:00:00
Lauroux 34700 Hérault Occitanie
