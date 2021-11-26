INDIRA AND THE SUGAR TREATS PRINCESSE ABIBICHE, 26 novembre 2021 21:00, Nantes.

Vendredi 26 novembre, 21h00

INDIRA AND THE SUGAR TREATS

*

Indira and the sugar treats vous donnera de Good Vibes et d’énergie positif avec notre répertoire d’amour!

https://www.facebook.com/indiraandthesugartreats/?ref=page_internal

*
*

PRINCESSE ABIBICHE 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Loire-Atlantique

