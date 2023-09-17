Fête de la Rivière Le bourg Prigonrieux
Fête de la Rivière Le bourg, 17 septembre 2023, Prigonrieux.
La journée est en association avec des communes voisines -randonnée, restauration sur place, animations canoë et paddle..
2023-09-17 à ; fin : 2023-09-17 . .
Le bourg
Prigonrieux 24130 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The day is in association with neighboring municipalities – hike, catering on site, canoe and paddle animations.
Jornada en asociación con los municipios vecinos: senderismo, restauración in situ, actividades en canoa y remo.
Der Tag ist in Verbindung mit Nachbargemeinden -Wanderung, Verpflegung vor Ort, Kanu- und Paddelanimationen.
