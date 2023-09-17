Fête de la Rivière Le bourg, 17 septembre 2023, Prigonrieux.

La journée est en association avec des communes voisines -randonnée, restauration sur place, animations canoë et paddle..

Le bourg

Prigonrieux 24130 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The day is in association with neighboring municipalities – hike, catering on site, canoe and paddle animations.

Jornada en asociación con los municipios vecinos: senderismo, restauración in situ, actividades en canoa y remo.

Der Tag ist in Verbindung mit Nachbargemeinden -Wanderung, Verpflegung vor Ort, Kanu- und Paddelanimationen.

