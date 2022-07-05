PREVENTION LA MALADIE DE LYME Le Portel Le Portel Catégorie d’évènement: Le Portel

2022-07-05 – 2022-07-05 Le Portel Pas-de-Calais Le Portel De 14h00 à 16h30

A l’entrée du sentier des Douaniers

Gratuit

Informations, distribution de tire-tiques…

