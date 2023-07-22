Clos-Masure…Ouvre-Toi Visite découverte du Manoir de Vicquemare 6 Route d’Étalleville, 22 juillet 2023, Prétot-Vicquemare.

A l’occasion de cette ouverte exceptionnelle, Eric Piard, architecte conseiller au CAUE interviendra sur le thème du patrimoine bâti et son évolution. Découvrez un patrimoine méconnu mais surprenant par ses qualité d’adaptation..

2023-07-22 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-22 . .

6 Route d’Étalleville

Prétot-Vicquemare 76560 Seine-Maritime Normandie



On the occasion of this exceptional opening, Eric Piard, architect adviser to the CAUE will speak on the theme of built heritage and its evolution. Discover an unknown heritage but surprising by its quality of adaptation.

Con motivo de esta excepcional jornada de puertas abiertas, Eric Piard, arquitecto asesor del CAUE, hablará sobre el tema del patrimonio construido y su evolución. Descubra un patrimonio poco conocido pero sorprendentemente adaptable.

Anlässlich dieser außergewöhnlichen Öffnung wird Eric Piard, Architekt und Berater des CAUE, über das Thema des baulichen Erbes und seiner Entwicklung sprechen. Entdecken Sie ein wenig bekanntes Kulturerbe, das durch seine Anpassungsfähigkeit überrascht.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Communauté de communes Plateau de Caux – Doudeville – Yerville