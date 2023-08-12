FORMEZ-VOUS AUX ORTHOPTÈRES AVEC DSNE, 12 août 2023, Pressigny.

Vous souhaitez apprendre à reconnaître les espèces d’orthoptères ? Cette 2ème session de formation axée terrain vous permettra de consolider les acquis et de poursuivre l’apprentissage relatif à l’identification des espèces d’orthoptères, et notamment sur les espèces de pelouse..

2023-08-12 à ; fin : 2023-08-12 . .

Pressigny 79390 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



You want to learn how to recognize orthopteran species? This 2nd session of training focused on the field will allow you to consolidate your knowledge and to continue learning about the identification of orthopteran species, and in particular about grassland species.

¿Le gustaría aprender a identificar especies de ortópteros? Esta 2ª sesión de formación sobre el terreno le permitirá consolidar sus conocimientos y seguir aprendiendo sobre la identificación de especies de ortópteros, en particular de praderas.

Möchten Sie lernen, Heuschreckenarten zu erkennen? Dieser zweite Kurs mit Schwerpunkt Feldarbeit ermöglicht es Ihnen, das Erlernte zu festigen und weiter zu lernen, wie man Heuschreckenarten identifiziert, insbesondere Arten, die auf Rasenflächen vorkommen.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-20 par CC Parthenay Gâtine