SEANCE DE CINÉMA A PRESERVILLE PRESERVILLE Préserville, 6 décembre 2023, Préserville.

Préserville,Haute-Garonne

Venez voir KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, un film de Martin Scorsese avec Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone et Robert De Niro.

Attention, des scènes, des images ou des propos peuvent heurter la sensibilité du public..

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 23:30:00. 4 EUR.

PRESERVILLE Route de Fourquevaux

Préserville 31570 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and see KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, a Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

Warning: some scenes, images or words may offend the public.

Venga a ver ASESINOS DE LA LUNA FLORIDA, una película de Martin Scorsese protagonizada por Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone y Robert De Niro.

Advertencia: algunas escenas, imágenes o palabras pueden ofender al público.

Sehen Sie sich KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON an, einen Film von Martin Scorsese mit Leonardo Di Caprio, Lily Gladstone und Robert De Niro.

Achtung, Szenen, Bilder oder Aussagen können die Sensibilität des Publikums verletzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE