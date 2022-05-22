PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq

Vendée

PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq, 22 mai 2022, Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq. PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq

2022-05-22 – 2022-05-22 Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente

Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Vendée guycoirier49@yahoo.fr +33 2 51 50 07 03 Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-19 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq, Vendée Autres Lieu Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Adresse Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente Ville Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq lieuville Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Departement Vendée

Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-michel-le-cloucq/

PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq 2022-05-22 was last modified: by PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq 22 mai 2022 Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Vendée

Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Vendée