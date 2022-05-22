PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq
PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq, 22 mai 2022, Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq.
PRÉSENTATION DU LIVRE “ST-MICHEL-LE-CLOUCQ : DE L’AN 1000 À 1950” Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq
2022-05-22 – 2022-05-22 Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente
Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq Vendée
guycoirier49@yahoo.fr +33 2 51 50 07 03
Rue des Platanes Parking de la Salle Polyvalente Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-19 par