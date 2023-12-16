Concert de Noël par la Compagnie Estival Presbytère Saint-Avit-Sénieur, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Avit-Sénieur.

Saint-Avit-Sénieur,Dordogne

La compagnie Estival vous invite pour son concert de Noël, qui aura lieu cette année dans le presbytère de St Avit Sénieur.

Au programme : gospel et chants traditionnels.

Entrée 5€ / Vin chaud et gâteaux offert.

Presbytère

The Estival company invites you to its Christmas concert, which this year will take place in the presbytery of St Avit Sénieur.

On the program: gospel and traditional songs.

Admission 5? / Complimentary mulled wine and cakes

La compañía Estival le invita a su concierto de Navidad, que este año tendrá lugar en el presbiterio de St Avit Sénieur.

En el programa: gospel y canciones tradicionales.

Entrada 5? / Vino caliente y pasteles de cortesía

Das Ensemble Estival lädt Sie zu seinem Weihnachtskonzert ein, das in diesem Jahr im Pfarrhaus von St Avit Sénieur stattfindet.

Auf dem Programm stehen Gospel und traditionelle Lieder.

Eintritt 5 ? / Glühwein und Kuchen angeboten

