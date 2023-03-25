Soirée Yod Kerc’h à Landeleau Presbital Kozh Landeleau Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Landeleau

Soirée Yod Kerc’h à Landeleau Presbital Kozh, 25 mars 2023, Landeleau. Soirée Yod Kerc’h à Landeleau Samedi 25 mars, 19h00 Presbital Kozh Participation libre Presbital Kozh 3 rue de l’Aulne, 29530 Landeleau Landeleau 29530 Finistère Bretagne [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 98 93 93 08 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « oaled-landelo@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 82 78 24 37 »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-25T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-25T23:00:00+01:00

2023-03-25T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-25T23:00:00+01:00 Repas Chansons

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère, Landeleau Autres Lieu Presbital Kozh Adresse 3 rue de l'Aulne, 29530 Landeleau Ville Landeleau Departement Finistère Lieu Ville Presbital Kozh Landeleau

Presbital Kozh Landeleau Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/landeleau/

Soirée Yod Kerc’h à Landeleau Presbital Kozh 2023-03-25 was last modified: by Soirée Yod Kerc’h à Landeleau Presbital Kozh Presbital Kozh 25 mars 2023 Landeleau Presbital Kozh Landeleau

Landeleau Finistère