2022-08-12 19:30:00 19:30:00 – 2022-08-12
Louchy-Montfand Allier
Ensemble Les Tromano – ” Apprentis Sorciers”
Beethoven, Sibelius, Faure, Delibes, Morricone… à la faveur d’arrangements faits maison, avec comme fil rouge, la magie ! Un concert féérique, poétique, plein d’humour et de fantaisie.
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-23 par