Préludia – Concert Louchy-Montfand Louchy-Montfand Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Louchy-Montfand

Préludia – Concert Louchy-Montfand, 12 août 2022, Louchy-Montfand. Préludia – Concert Louchy-Montfand

2022-08-12 19:30:00 19:30:00 – 2022-08-12

Louchy-Montfand Allier Ensemble Les Tromano – ” Apprentis Sorciers”

Beethoven, Sibelius, Faure, Delibes, Morricone… à la faveur d’arrangements faits maison, avec comme fil rouge, la magie ! Un concert féérique, poétique, plein d’humour et de fantaisie. Louchy-Montfand

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Allier, Louchy-Montfand Autres Lieu Louchy-Montfand Adresse Ville Louchy-Montfand lieuville Louchy-Montfand Departement Allier

Louchy-Montfand Louchy-Montfand Allier https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/louchy-montfand/

Préludia – Concert Louchy-Montfand 2022-08-12 was last modified: by Préludia – Concert Louchy-Montfand Louchy-Montfand 12 août 2022 Allier Louchy-Montfand

Louchy-Montfand Allier