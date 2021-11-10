précieux moments Geneva, 10 novembre 2021, Le Grand-Saconnex.

précieux moments

du mercredi 10 novembre au dimanche 21 novembre à Geneva

[http://www.villadutoit.ch](http://www.michaelmphoto.com) villa Dutoit, 05 – 21 Nov 2021 Michael Merne’s style is fine art/street photography. His photographs capture the beauty and depth of people, places, and entities. He searches the soul of the subject and mostly uses the black & white visual as the perfect vehicle of expression. The photographs speak for themselves, just let it come to you. Michael Merne……Son style de photographie est ‘fine art’. Ses photographies capturent la beauté et le sens de l’humain, des lieux et des autres entités. Il cherche l’âme des choses et utilise la plupart du temps le noir et blanc comme moyen d’expression. Chaque image provoque un sentiment, apporte un message… vous n’avez qu’à regarder et vous laisser porter. Michael Merne has been published in leading magazines such as Black & White America, Black+White Photography England, GEO France, Horsligne Switzerland and numerous others. The prestigious Black & White Spider Awards attributed Michael Merne as Nominee in ‘Still Life’, Geneva 2011, and ‘Architecture and Sport’, Bilbao 2013. Recent Expo: UBS, Nyon, Jan 2020 Recent publications: Global Geneva Magazine photo Essay: Genevans keep one step ahead of COVID-19, June 2020 An award winning photo in Black & White America Magazine, Jan 2021 [www.michaelmphoto.com](http://www.michaelmphoto.com) (en construction) See Google search: ‘michael merne images’

libre access, pas de registration

Photographies de 1992 – a nos jours en noir & blanc

Geneva 5 chemin Gilbert-Trolliet Le Grand-Saconnex



