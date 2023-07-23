Brocante Préaux, 23 juillet 2023, Préaux.

Préaux,Indre

Brocante et exposition et vente d’artisanat d’art et métier de bouche. Animation musicale et folklorique. Buvette et restauration sur place..

Dimanche 2023-07-23 07:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 . .

Préaux 36240 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Flea market, arts and crafts exhibition and sale. Musical and folk entertainment. Refreshments and snacks on site.

Rastro, exposición y venta de artesanía. Animación musical y folclórica. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

Flohmarkt, Ausstellung und Verkauf von Kunsthandwerk und Lebensmitteln. Musikalische und folkloristische Unterhaltung. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par BERRY