Brocante Préaux
Brocante Préaux, 23 juillet 2023, Préaux.
Préaux,Indre
Brocante et exposition et vente d’artisanat d’art et métier de bouche. Animation musicale et folklorique. Buvette et restauration sur place..
Dimanche 2023-07-23 07:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 . .
Préaux 36240 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Flea market, arts and crafts exhibition and sale. Musical and folk entertainment. Refreshments and snacks on site.
Rastro, exposición y venta de artesanía. Animación musical y folclórica. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.
Flohmarkt, Ausstellung und Verkauf von Kunsthandwerk und Lebensmitteln. Musikalische und folkloristische Unterhaltung. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par BERRY