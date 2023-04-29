Concert 2 Choeurs Eglise Saint Jean, 29 avril 2023, Prayssas.

Un concert vous attend au coeur du village de Prayssas. la première partie sera animée par le groupe vocal a cappella Free Songs, né en 2011 à Villeneuve sur Lot. La seconde partie réunira le choeur d’Hommes de l’Auvignon, originaire de Montagnac sur Auvignon, près de Nérac.

Concert gratuit, participation libre..

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . .

Eglise Saint Jean

Prayssas 47360 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A concert awaits you in the heart of the village of Prayssas. The first part will be animated by the vocal group a cappella Free Songs, born in 2011 in Villeneuve sur Lot. The second part will gather the Men’s Choir of Auvignon, from Montagnac sur Auvignon, near Nérac.

Free concert, free participation.

Le espera un concierto en el corazón del pueblo de Prayssas. La primera parte estará animada por el grupo vocal a capella Free Songs, nacido en 2011 en Villeneuve sur Lot. La segunda parte será interpretada por el Chœur d’Hommes de l’Auvignon, de Montagnac sur Auvignon, cerca de Nérac.

Concierto gratuito, participación libre.

Im Herzen des Dorfes Prayssas erwartet Sie ein Konzert. Der erste Teil wird von der A-cappella-Vokalgruppe Free Songs bestritten, die 2011 in Villeneuve sur Lot gegründet wurde. Im zweiten Teil tritt der Männerchor Auvignon auf, der aus Montagnac sur Auvignon in der Nähe von Nérac stammt.

Das Konzert ist kostenlos, die Teilnahme frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT du Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas