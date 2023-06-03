Conférence : L’Éveil à Soi Salle associative, 3 juin 2023, Prayssac.

Comment sortir des peurs, blessures et limitations, pour transformer votre vie.

Lors de cette rencontre, Laurianne vous expliquera:

– L’origine des souffrances, des peurs et des blocages que nous vivons au quotidien

– Comment tirer les apprentissages de tout ce que nous traversons dans notre vie pour avancer le cœur léger et heureux

– Une approche simple et pratique de libération et d’apaisement émotionnels afin d’arriver à plus de bonheur et de liberté à être soi.

2023-06-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 17:00:00. 20 EUR.

Salle associative

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



How to get out of fears, wounds and limitations, to transform your life.

During this meeting, Laurianne will explain to you:

– The origin of the suffering, fears and blockages that we experience on a daily basis

– How to learn from everything we go through in our lives to move forward with a light and happy heart

– A simple and practical approach to liberation and emotional appeasement in order to achieve more happiness and freedom to be yourself

Cómo salir de miedos, heridas y limitaciones, para transformar tu vida.

Durante este encuentro, Laurianne le explicará

– El origen del sufrimiento, los miedos y los bloqueos que experimentamos en nuestra vida cotidiana

– Cómo aprender de todo lo que pasamos en nuestra vida para avanzar con un corazón ligero y feliz

– Un enfoque sencillo y práctico de la liberación y el apaciguamiento emocional para lograr más felicidad y libertad para ser uno mismo

Wie Sie aus Ängsten, Verletzungen und Begrenzungen ausbrechen und Ihr Leben umgestalten können.

Bei diesem Treffen wird Laurianne Ihnen erklären:

– Woher das Leid, die Ängste und die Blockaden kommen, die wir täglich erleben

– Wie wir aus allem, was wir in unserem Leben durchmachen, lernen können, um mit einem leichten und glücklichen Herzen weiterzumachen

– Ein einfacher und praktischer Ansatz zur emotionalen Befreiung und Beruhigung, um mehr Glück und Freiheit zu erlangen, man selbst zu sein

