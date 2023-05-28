Pique-nique chez le Vigneron Indépendant 2023: Château Fantou Château Fantou, 28 mai 2023, Prayssac.

Dans le cadre du weekend du « Pique-nique chez le Vigneron Indépendant », le Château Fantou vous ouvre ses portes et vous propose de nombreuses animations.

2023-05-28 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 17:00:00. EUR.

Château Fantou

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



Within the framework of the weekend of the « Picnic at the Independent Winegrower’s », the Château Fantou opens its doors to you and offers you many animations

En el marco del fin de semana « Picnic en el viñedo independiente », Château Fantou le abre sus puertas y le propone varias actividades

Im Rahmen des Wochenendes des « Picknicks beim unabhängigen Winzer » öffnet das Château Fantou seine Türen und bietet Ihnen zahlreiche Veranstaltungen an

