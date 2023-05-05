Exposition « un été à Santamaria » Espace culturel Santamaria, 5 mai 2023, .

La ville de Prayssac vous propose de venir découvrir une exposition de pastellistes et de peintres lotois..

2023-05-05 à ; fin : 2023-09-24

Espace culturel Santamaria

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



The city of Prayssac invites you to come and discover an exhibition of pastelists and painters from the Lot.

La ciudad de Prayssac le invita a venir a descubrir una exposición de pastelistas y pintores del Lot.

Die Stadt Prayssac lädt Sie ein, eine Ausstellung von Pastellkünstlern und Malern aus dem Lot zu besuchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-01 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot