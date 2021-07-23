Pratique et découverte artistique Lescar Lescar
Pratique et découverte artistique Lescar, 19 juillet 2021-19 juillet 2021, Lescar.
Pratique et découverte artistique 2021-07-19 10:00:00 – 2021-07-23 16:30:00 rue Follereau Centre animations rencontres
Lescar Pyrénées-Atlantiques Lescar
DESSIN – PEINTURE – SCULPTURE – PHOTO – TRANSFERT – GRAVURE – INSTALLATION – PERFORMANCE -NUMERIQUE…
Les ateliers sont animés par l’artiste et médiateur culturel David Poey.
– 4 à 6 ans : 16h30 à 18h
– 7 à 13 ans: 14h à 16h
+33 6 17 98 61 69
association fusain
En raison des conditions sanitaires, un événement est susceptible d'être annulé ou de voir ses modalités de déroulement modifiées. Renseignez-vous auprès des organisateurs.