Initiation tir à l’arc Lac du Lambon Prailles-La Couarde
Initiation tir à l’arc
Chaque mardi du 11 juillet au 29 août
De 10h30 à 12h au lac du Lambon à Prailles-La-Couarde
1h30 d’initiation au tir à l’arc avec un éducateur sportif diplômé
Ouvert à tous, à partir de 6 ans.
Tarif : 9€
Renseignements 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com.
Lac du Lambon Lieu-dit Pied l’Ouaille
Prailles-La Couarde 79370 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Archery initiation
Every Tuesday from July 11 to August 29
From 10:30 am to 12 am at the lake of Lambon in Prailles-La-Couarde
1h30 of archery initiation with a qualified sports educator
Open to all, from 6 years old.
Price : 9?
Information 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com
Iniciación al tiro con arco
Todos los martes del 11 de julio al 29 de agosto
De 10.30 a 12 h en el lago Lambon de Prailles-La-Couarde
1h30 de iniciación al tiro con arco con un educador deportivo cualificado
Abierto a todos, a partir de 6 años.
Precio: 9?
Información 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com
Einführung in das Bogenschießen
Jeden Dienstag vom 11. Juli bis 29. August
Von 10.30 bis 12 Uhr am Lac du Lambon in Prailles-La-Couarde
1,5 Stunden Einführung in das Bogenschießen mit einem diplomierten Sportpädagogen
Offen für alle ab 6 Jahren.
Preis: 9 ?
Informationen: 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com
