Initiation tir à l’arc Lac du Lambon, 11 juillet 2023, .

Initiation tir à l’arc

Chaque mardi du 11 juillet au 29 août

De 10h30 à 12h au lac du Lambon à Prailles-La-Couarde

1h30 d’initiation au tir à l’arc avec un éducateur sportif diplômé

Ouvert à tous, à partir de 6 ans.

Tarif : 9€

Renseignements 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com.

2023-07-11 à ; fin : 2023-07-11 12:00:00. EUR.

Lac du Lambon Lieu-dit Pied l’Ouaille

Prailles-La Couarde 79370 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Archery initiation

Every Tuesday from July 11 to August 29

From 10:30 am to 12 am at the lake of Lambon in Prailles-La-Couarde

1h30 of archery initiation with a qualified sports educator

Open to all, from 6 years old.

Price : 9?

Information 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com

Iniciación al tiro con arco

Todos los martes del 11 de julio al 29 de agosto

De 10.30 a 12 h en el lago Lambon de Prailles-La-Couarde

1h30 de iniciación al tiro con arco con un educador deportivo cualificado

Abierto a todos, a partir de 6 años.

Precio: 9?

Información 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com

Einführung in das Bogenschießen

Jeden Dienstag vom 11. Juli bis 29. August

Von 10.30 bis 12 Uhr am Lac du Lambon in Prailles-La-Couarde

1,5 Stunden Einführung in das Bogenschießen mit einem diplomierten Sportpädagogen

Offen für alle ab 6 Jahren.

Preis: 9 ?

Informationen: 05 49 35 13 57 – base@lelambon.com

Mise à jour le 2023-03-02 par OT Pays Mellois