Bain de forêt Ligne de la Gravette, 15 avril 2023, Prailles-La Couarde.

Bain de forêt – Se reconnecter à soi

Samedi15 avril, en forêt de l’Hermitain, de 14h à 16h30

Sylvothérapeute, j’accompagne les personnes en forêt, pour un temps de ressourcement en nature et de reconnexion avec soi.

Renseignements Xavier Blais : 06 02 39 48 71.

Ligne de la Gravette

Prailles-La Couarde 79370 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Forest Bath – Reconnecting to yourself

Saturday, April 15, in the Hermitain forest, from 2 to 4:30 pm

As a forest therapist, I accompany people into the forest for a time of rejuvenation in nature and reconnection with oneself.

Information Xavier Blais : 06 02 39 48 71

Baño de bosque – Reconectar con uno mismo

Sábado 15 de abril, en el bosque de Ermitain, de 14:00 a 16:30

Como terapeuta forestal, acompaño a las personas al bosque para un momento de rejuvenecimiento en la naturaleza y de reconexión con uno mismo.

Información Xavier Blais : 06 02 39 48 71

Waldbad – Sich wieder mit sich selbst verbinden

Samstag, 15. April, im Wald von L’Hermitain, von 14:00 bis 16:30 Uhr

Als Sylvotherapeutin begleite ich Menschen in den Wald, um in der Natur Kraft zu tanken und sich wieder mit sich selbst zu verbinden.

Informationen Xavier Blais: 06 02 39 48 71

