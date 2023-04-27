Atelier créatif à la médiathèque Allée François Mitterrand Pradines Catégories d’Évènement: Lot

Pradines

Atelier créatif à la médiathèque Allée François Mitterrand, 27 avril 2023, Pradines. Venez participer à cet atelier créatif printanier.

2023-04-27 à 14:30:00

Allée François Mitterrand Médiathèque

Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie



Come and participate in this spring creative workshop Ven y participa en este taller creativo de primavera Nehmen Sie an diesem frühlingshaften Kreativworkshop teil Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot

