Fêtes locales, 23 juin 2023, Poyartin.

Concerts, bal, bodega et Harmonie seront au rendez-vous. Animations pour les enfants samedi matin sur le thème du western « bienvenue à vous petits cow-boys », pétanque, messe. La dérailleuse poyartinoise ouvre pour la 6eme fois ces chemins à vous tous

Repas : vendredi soir sur réservation, samedi soir, dimanche midi tapas et dimanche soir..

2023-06-23 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . .

Poyartin 40380 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concerts, ball, bodega and Harmony will be there. Animations for the children on Saturday morning on the theme of the western « welcome to you small cowboys », petanque, mass. The derailleuse poyartinoise opens for the 6th time these ways to you all

Meals: Friday evening on reservation, Saturday evening, Sunday lunch tapas and Sunday evening.

Habrá conciertos, baile, bodega y Harmonie. Animaciones para niños el sábado por la mañana sobre el tema del western « bienvenidos pequeños vaqueros », petanca, misa. El descarrilador poyartinoise abre sus caminos a todos por 6ª vez

Comidas: viernes por la noche previa reserva, sábado por la noche, domingo a mediodía tapas y domingo por la noche.

Konzerte, Tanz, Bodega und Harmonie stehen auf dem Programm. Kinderanimationen am Samstagmorgen zum Thema Western « Willkommen bei euch kleine Cowboys », Boulespiel, Gottesdienst. Die Entgleisung von Poyartinoise öffnet zum 6. Mal diese Wege für Sie alle

Mahlzeiten: Freitagabend auf Vorbestellung, Samstagabend, Sonntagmittag Tapas und Sonntagabend.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT Terres de Chalosse