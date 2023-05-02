PLANE’T ADOS – RANDO & GRAND JEU, 2 mai 2023, Pouzolles.

Planet Ados pour les 11-17 ans, l’accueil itinérant organise Rando & Grand Jeu de 10h à 17h . Prévoir pique-nique, bouteille d’eau, sac à dos et chaussures de sport. Le point de RDV vous sera précisé lors de l’inscription..

Pouzolles 34480 Hérault Occitanie



Planet Ados for the 11-17 years old, the itinerant reception organizes Rando & Grand Jeu from 10 am to 5 pm. Bring a picnic, a bottle of water, a backpack and sport shoes. The meeting point will be specified during the registration.

Planet Ados para jóvenes de 11 a 17 años, el centro de acogida móvil organiza Rando & Grand Jeu de 10 a 17 h. Traiga un picnic, una botella de agua, una mochila y calzado deportivo. El punto de encuentro se especificará al inscribirse.

Planet Ados für 11- bis 17-Jährige, die Wanderbetreuung organisiert Rando & Grand Jeu von 10 bis 17 Uhr . Picknick, Wasserflasche, Rucksack und Sportschuhe mitbringen. Der Treffpunkt wird Ihnen bei der Anmeldung mitgeteilt.

