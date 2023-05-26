Festivités de Poussignac Le bourg, 26 mai 2023, Poussignac.

Vendredi 26 :

– 21h00 – Loto (1€ le carton et 10€ les 12), de nombreux lots et bons d’achats

Samedi 27 :

– 14h00 – Animation enfant / jeux de société géant

– 20h30 – Repas – Paëlla / fromage / dessert / café (offert par le comité des fêtes) – Soirée animée par « Passion Musette » – À partir de 19h30, apéritif offert par le comité des fêtes – APPORTEZ VOS COUVERTS ET ASSIETTES ET VERRES

Dimanche 28 :

– 7h30 à 18h00 – Vide grenier – 2€ le mètre

– 8h45 – Concours de belote – 20€ par équipe

– 9h00 – Randonnée pédestre 5 km – 2€.

2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.

Le bourg Parking de la mairie

Poussignac 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Friday 26th :

– 9:00 pm – Lotto (1? the box and 10? the 12), many prizes and vouchers

Saturday the 27th :

– 2:00 pm – Children’s entertainment / giant board games

– 8:30 pm – Meal – Paëlla / cheese / dessert / coffee (offered by the festival committee) – Evening entertainment by « Passion Musette » – From 7:30 pm, aperitif offered by the festival committee – BRING YOUR COVERS AND PLATES AND GLASSES

Sunday 28th :

– 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Flea market – 2? per meter

– 8:45 a.m. – Belote competition – 20? per team

– 9:00 am – 5 km walk – 2?

Viernes 26 :

– 21h – Lotería (1? caja y 10? para 12), muchos premios y vales

Sábado 27 :

– 14h00 – Animación infantil / juegos de mesa gigantes

– 20h30 – Comida – Paëlla / queso / postre / café (ofrecido por la comisión de fiestas) – Animación nocturna a cargo de « Passion Musette » – A partir de las 19h30, aperitivo ofrecido por la comisión de fiestas – TRAIGAN SUS CUCHILLOS Y PLATOS Y VASOS

Domingo 28 :

– de 7h30 a 18h00 – Rastro – 2? el metro

– 8h45 – Concurso de belote – 20? por equipo

– 9.00 h – Marcha de 5 km – 2?

Freitag, 26:

– 21.00 Uhr – Lotto (1? pro Karton und 10? pro 12), viele Preise und Einkaufsgutscheine

Samstag, 27:

– 14.00 Uhr – Kinderanimation / Riesiges Brettspiel

– 20.30 Uhr – Essen – Paëlla / Käse / Dessert / Kaffee (vom Festkomitee angeboten) – Abendveranstaltung mit Musik von « Passion Musette » – Ab 19.30 Uhr: Aperitif, vom Festkomitee angeboten – Bringe deine Bestecke, Tassen und Gläser mit!

Sonntag, 28:

– 7.30 bis 18.00 Uhr – Flohmarkt – 2? pro Meter

– 8.45 Uhr – Belote-Wettbewerb – 20? pro Mannschaft

– 9.00 Uhr – Wanderung 5 km – 2?

Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne